CDC establishes flood relief shelters in Region 10

Kaieteur News – The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Monday established three shelters in Region 10, using the vacant school buildings to provide accommodation to residents affected by flooding within the Region.

According to a post by the CDC on their Facebook page, 12 persons including eight children are currently being housed at the Kwakwani Primary School, while six persons including five children are being accommodated at the Kwakwani Secondary School hostel.

The Coordinator of the project, Major Salim October, CDC Preparedness and Response Manager, stated that the shelters at the Aroaima Nursery and Secondary Schools have already been set up but are not yet occupied. Major October is currently leading a team including Executive Members of the Landersville Community Development Council to evacuate affected residents.

The shelter at the Kwakwani Secondary School hostel was established by the Region 10 Regional Democratic Council (RDC) while the others were set up by the CDC, which is supporting the overall effort to assist those affected.

The CDC, with support from the RDC and the Ministry of Public Works, also distributed hampers to residents affected by the flooding.

The CDC informed citizens that moderate rainfall and thundershowers are expected during late morning and early afternoon across Guyana. Regions One and Two will experience up to two inches of rain while the other Regions will experience up to four inches of rain over the period. It advised all residents to be cautious and report any flooding to their municipalities, RDCs, NDCs, Community Development Councils or the CDC’S National Emergency Management System.