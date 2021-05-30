Latest update May 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Mabaruma Residents benefits from completed electrical network

May 30, 2021 News

The electricity power lines

The handing over of streetlights

Kaieteur News – Residents of Kokerite Hill, Mabaruma, Region One, were presented with a completed electrical network on Thursday.
On Friday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who holds parliamentary responsibility for Region One, visited the area. Croal stated that the Government has been actively working to address inadequacies affecting hinterland and riverine communities and that the electrical network will improve the standard of living for those residing in the area.
He stated that the aim of the ministry is to ensure that all Guyanese are equipped with basic amenities and utilities to live meaningful lives. Stating that the installation of this electricity system will help residents in Kokerite Hill to have strengthened security and enhance their access to better educational opportunities, as well as improve their overall comfort.
The network consists of four 25 KVA transformers with approximately 600 meters of primary network (high voltage) and 1,500 meters of secondary network (low voltage network). The scheme currently falls under the purview of the Ministry and the works will allow for residents within the scheme to access 110/220 voltage to their homes. Another seven households just outside of the scheme’s boundaries are also expected to be connected to the electrical network. Before this development, only a small portion of the scheme received electricity.
Additionally, the Minister handed over 15 light-emitting diode (LED) streetlights to the Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley. He said that the streetlights are aimed to complement the newly installed electrical system and to boost security for persons who traverse the areas at nights.

 

