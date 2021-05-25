Latest update May 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mohamed back at the helm of the GMR&SC

May 25, 2021 Sports

Rameez Mohamed (seated far left) returns as GMR&SC President along with some familiar faces on his Executive Committee.

Kaieteur News – Rameez Mohamed will continue to head the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) for a fourth consecutive term after he was re-elected last week Monday when the club held its Annual General Meeting at GT Motorsports.
Mohamed, who was first elected in 2017, has many familiar faces on his Executive which has seen the return of Hansraj Singh as Vice-President, replacing Mohamed Roshandin.
Azim Jaffar returns as Secretary, while Azaad Hassan is the new Treasurer and Harold Hopkinson takes over the role of Assistant Secretary/Treasurer.
Sunil Persaud continues his role as Club Captain and John Chin replaces Joel Evans as Technical Advisor.
The Committee Members are: Kamal Seebarran, Haniff Mohamed, Motilall Deodass, Carey Griffith and Neilon Dias.
A motion was passed for Ramesh Seebarran of HLB R. Seebarran & Co to replace Parmesar Accountants as the club’s auditors.
Azruddin Mohamed, Selwyn ‘Buddy’ Persaud, Harold Hopkinson, Desiree Lee and Compton Beckles were given Life Membership status at the club.
The Executive also appointed Technocrat members in Joel Evans, Nyron Maraj, John Bennett, Paul Jiwanram and Diana Dornellas.
Rameez Mohamed’s slate was unopposed.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Police Progressive Youth Club are Guyana Ex-athletes and Friends Inc Independence relay champs

Police Progressive Youth Club are Guyana Ex-athletes and Friends Inc...

May 25, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Zaheer Mohamed Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) emerged champions of the Guyana Ex-athletes and Friends Inc Independence relay competition which was contested on...
Read More
GTTA donates equipment to Guysuco training center

GTTA donates equipment to Guysuco training center

May 25, 2021

Mohamed back at the helm of the GMR&SC

Mohamed back at the helm of the GMR&SC

May 25, 2021

Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotion… Stages Harper’s Charity Fight Night on June 4 in Australia

Gary St Clair Superhero fight night...

May 25, 2021

GCF National Championships Senior Road Race… No winner declared as race ends in protest; GCF to send video of finish to UCI for decision

GCF National Championships Senior Road...

May 24, 2021

“I love FC cricket but the focus now is T20” says Sinclair – One of two Guyanese named in CWI’s T20 Squad

“I love FC cricket but the focus now is T20”...

May 24, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]