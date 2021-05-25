Mohamed back at the helm of the GMR&SC

Latest update May 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 25, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Rameez Mohamed will continue to head the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) for a fourth consecutive term after he was re-elected last week Monday when the club held its Annual General Meeting at GT Motorsports.
Mohamed, who was first elected in 2017, has many familiar faces on his Executive which has seen the return of Hansraj Singh as Vice-President, replacing Mohamed Roshandin.
Azim Jaffar returns as Secretary, while Azaad Hassan is the new Treasurer and Harold Hopkinson takes over the role of Assistant Secretary/Treasurer.
Sunil Persaud continues his role as Club Captain and John Chin replaces Joel Evans as Technical Advisor.
The Committee Members are: Kamal Seebarran, Haniff Mohamed, Motilall Deodass, Carey Griffith and Neilon Dias.
A motion was passed for Ramesh Seebarran of HLB R. Seebarran & Co to replace Parmesar Accountants as the club’s auditors.
Azruddin Mohamed, Selwyn ‘Buddy’ Persaud, Harold Hopkinson, Desiree Lee and Compton Beckles were given Life Membership status at the club.
The Executive also appointed Technocrat members in Joel Evans, Nyron Maraj, John Bennett, Paul Jiwanram and Diana Dornellas.
Rameez Mohamed’s slate was unopposed.
