Cody Girls win “Three the Hard Way Salute Mother’s” Domino Tourney

Kaieteur News – In what was a fiercely competitive two-round aggregate battle between Mothers and prospective Mothers dubbed, “Three the Hard Way salute Mother’s” Domino tourney concluded on Thursday last at Strikers Sports Club with Cody Girls coming out victorious.

Six teams took part in the tournament namely, Big Girls, In Time, All Season Angels, Turning Point and Big Boss Girls. The aim was to honour Mothers through sport and the organizers, after much thinking, deliberating and consideration came to the conclusion that domino would be the best bet.

The Aggregate was based on a points system in which five, three and one point were awarded for first, second and third placed respectively. The first round which was played two Thursdays ago featured Big Boss Girls against Turning Point and All Season Angels with Big Boss Girls coming out top with 87 games thus earning 5 points while All Season Angels mustered 77 games earning 3 points and Turning Point 65 games with 1 point.

The second matchup saw Cody Girls who had a miraculous final sitting with 75 games thus earning them 5 points in comparison to In Time with 74 games (3 points) and Big Girls in the cellar with 67 games (1 point).

Due to covid-19 restrictions the tournament had to be extended over two weeks as organisers were following strict guidelines as it pertained to timings and venue capacity control. The second round started fiery as all teams were in contention to win the prizes that were up for grabs.

The first matchup brought Cody Girls, Big Boss Girls and Big Girls together and the superiority of the Big Girls was felt as they amassed 80 games with 5 points while Cody Girls who only needed second place to win overall came in with 71 games with Big Boss Girls being left boss less in the cellar on 64 games.

Match two saw Turning Point down the homestretch galloping to a whopping 85 games earning while All Season Angels were looking angelic up to the penultimate sitting but faltered with 77 games whilst In Time who were way out of time came in with 66 games.

Final Scores: Cody Girls 8 points, Turning Point 6 points, Big Girls 6 points, All Seasons Angels 6 points and In Time 4 Points. Turning Point ended in second place by virtue of an overall score of 151 games while Big Boss Girls who were the bookies favourite, managed a disappointing 149 points.

Cody Girls walked away with $50,000, hampers sponsored by Ansa McAl Trading and Dynasty Sports Club and a trophy sponsored by Mr. & Mrs. Stephen Thomas while Turning Point gleefully took home $30,000 and a trophy sponsored by Aubrey Henry and Big Boss Girls found comfort with $20,000 and a trophy sponsored by Junior James.

The Most Valuable Player award was copped by Yonette Christmas of Big Girls with an overall 35 games while Lynette Springer of In Time was honoured with a hamper as the oldest Mother and awarded a token being the first Mother to be at the venue.

June Watts of Turning Point received a gift as she was adjudged the Mother with the most children and Onica Patterson of Big Boss Girls was the recipient of one hamper for sharing the first love of the tournament. Each member of the six teams was awarded gifts for their participation in the tournament.

Prizes were also given out at the end of each sitting on each table to the individual that made 6 games. These prizes were sponsored by Austin’s Auto Sales & Imports, Andre Crowder, Banks DIH, Big Boss Transportation Services, C.B.B.B & L Imports and Exports, Empress Construction & General Services, Goldyn & Sons, Lyndon Amsterdam, Pressy’s Gift Centre, R. Beharry, Spartans Domino Club, Tony’s Jewellery Establishment, Tule Adams General Services, Strikers Sports Club and Western Union.

The organisers are heartened by the support of the sponsorship it has received and look forward for their continuous support. The Captains of each team were in high praise as they commended the organisers for the kind gesture in honouring Mothers while the organisers promised to make it an annual feature with the addition to the already much touted 2nd Annual All Female Christmas Bonanza which was cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic last year.

This event is now slated to start in November.