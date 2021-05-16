Man admits to murder of bus driver

Latest update May 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – One of the three suspects arrested for murdering a minibus driver at his home on Tuesday has admitted to the crime. This information was relayed to this newspaper by investigators.
They did not divulge much more detail but added that the three men are expected to face a murder charge on Monday.
Police believe that they were the ones who had murdered Marcus Julius Thomas, 39 of Kuru Kururu Sandpit, Linden/Soesdyke Highway. Kaieteur News had reported on Friday that they are his in-laws and had attempted to murder him three times in the past.
Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, had said too that one of them had previously chopped Thomas and a report was made to the police but the individual was never arrested because he always managed to elude police. One of the most recent attempts on Thomas’ life before he was eventually murdered was back in August 2020 when he was chopped to his abdomen and forehead.
In the attack on Tuesday around 18:30 hrs., the suspects allegedly kicked open his door and attacked him. He was reportedly stabbed several times about his body. Thomas’ neighbours had recalled hearing rumbling and loud noises coming from his home. They even saw when his killers fled and recalled that he stumbled out of his house calling out for help but collapsed soon after in his yard where he remained motionless.
