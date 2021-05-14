Two Region Four men succumb to COVID-19

Latest update May 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that two persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths have brought Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 333.
The latest fatalities are two men, a 55-year-old and a 64-year-old, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). According to the Ministry’s press release, both persons died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 186 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14,845. The dashboard also shows that 12 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 111 persons are in institution isolation, 1,696 in home isolation and eight persons quarantined institutionally. To date, 12,693 recoveries have been recorded.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 86 new cases, Region Three with 28, Region Six with 25, Region Seven with 21, Region Nine with 16, Region Five with seven and Region 10 with three.
