Skeldon Energy Inc. to increase output capacity to 30 megawatts

Kaieteur News – The Skeldon Energy Inc. power plant, which is co-owned by the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is slated to now produce 30 megawatts of power, after an additional 14 megawatts of electricity will be produced by the plant.

This extra source of power comes from the instillation of a new transformer and the additional megawatts of power will be added to the transmission line when the transformer is commissioned.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, visited the power plant on Wednesday and commented on the plant’s upgrade. Deodat stated that the transformer would help increase the current megawatts and also produce reliable energy.

Deodat relayed while on a tour of the power plant that the capacity at the plant stands at 40 megawatts in total, between the two co-generation engines, that is 30 megawatts and the Wärtsilä set as well, which gives the plant the capacity to grow. Wärtsilä engines are fast starting with the capability to provide the necessary load balancing for the future integration of renewable energy supplies, primarily solar and wind, into the grid. He stated that the capacity is available, but needs the transformers to move it from generation into the sub-station so it can get to the transmission line, which is what is being done to grow the capacity so that more power can be diverted into the transmission line.

In addition to this, the minister stated that the plant now awaits the contractors to come and commission the generator. The base of the project has already been installed along with the new transformer. The minister said that he was pleased with the job done by the Board of directors since the Skeldon factory was restarted.

Since taking office, the PPP/C Government focused heavily on expanding reliable electricity supply. In December 2020, the government purchased 10 new generating systems valued $500 million or US$2.5 million for the Guyana Power and Light in order to boost the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System capacity