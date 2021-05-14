Latest update May 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Skeldon Energy Inc. to increase output capacity to 30 megawatts

May 14, 2021 News

Deodat Indar with the Skeldon Energy Inc. Board of Directors.

The new generator used to power the plant.

Kaieteur News – The Skeldon Energy Inc. power plant, which is co-owned by the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is slated to now produce 30 megawatts of power, after an additional 14 megawatts of electricity will be produced by the plant.
This extra source of power comes from the instillation of a new transformer and the additional megawatts of power will be added to the transmission line when the transformer is commissioned.
Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, visited the power plant on Wednesday and commented on the plant’s upgrade. Deodat stated that the transformer would help increase the current megawatts and also produce reliable energy.
Deodat relayed while on a tour of the power plant that the capacity at the plant stands at 40 megawatts in total, between the two co-generation engines, that is 30 megawatts and the Wärtsilä set as well, which gives the plant the capacity to grow. Wärtsilä engines are fast starting with the capability to provide the necessary load balancing for the future integration of renewable energy supplies, primarily solar and wind, into the grid. He stated that the capacity is available, but needs the transformers to move it from generation into the sub-station so it can get to the transmission line, which is what is being done to grow the capacity so that more power can be diverted into the transmission line.
In addition to this, the minister stated that the plant now awaits the contractors to come and commission the generator. The base of the project has already been installed along with the new transformer. The minister said that he was pleased with the job done by the Board of directors since the Skeldon factory was restarted.
Since taking office, the PPP/C Government focused heavily on expanding reliable electricity supply. In December 2020, the government purchased 10 new generating systems valued $500 million or US$2.5 million for the Guyana Power and Light in order to boost the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System capacity

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Golden Jaguars to face Guatemala on July 3 from 21:30hrs

Golden Jaguars to face Guatemala on July 3 from 21:30hrs

May 14, 2021

Concacaf announces schedule for 2021 Gold Cup… Kaieteur News – Miami, FL – Concacaf has announced the full schedule for the 2021 Gold Cup, the region’s flagship men’s national team...
Read More
McKinnon, Dharry and Qualander dominate GSSF/P&P Insurance Brokers ‘Rust Off’ Pistol shoot

McKinnon, Dharry and Qualander dominate...

May 14, 2021

Coach Ince remembers mentorMalcolm Willstrop

Coach Ince remembers mentorMalcolm Willstrop

May 13, 2021

‘Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana’

‘Cricket Gear for Young and Promising...

May 13, 2021

Bheemraj Ramkelawan returned as Enmore CCC Chairman

Bheemraj Ramkelawan returned as Enmore CCC...

May 13, 2021

Minister Ramson hands over cheque to GCF for this weekend’s Independence three-stage race

Minister Ramson hands over cheque to GCF for this...

May 13, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]