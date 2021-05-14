Skeldon Energy Inc. to increase output capacity to 30 megawatts

Latest update May 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Skeldon Energy Inc. power plant, which is co-owned by the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is slated to now produce 30 megawatts of power, after an additional 14 megawatts of electricity will be produced by the plant.
This extra source of power comes from the instillation of a new transformer and the additional megawatts of power will be added to the transmission line when the transformer is commissioned.
Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, visited the power plant on Wednesday and commented on the plant’s upgrade. Deodat stated that the transformer would help increase the current megawatts and also produce reliable energy.
Deodat relayed while on a tour of the power plant that the capacity at the plant stands at 40 megawatts in total, between the two co-generation engines, that is 30 megawatts and the Wärtsilä set as well, which gives the plant the capacity to grow. Wärtsilä engines are fast starting with the capability to provide the necessary load balancing for the future integration of renewable energy supplies, primarily solar and wind, into the grid. He stated that the capacity is available, but needs the transformers to move it from generation into the sub-station so it can get to the transmission line, which is what is being done to grow the capacity so that more power can be diverted into the transmission line.
In addition to this, the minister stated that the plant now awaits the contractors to come and commission the generator. The base of the project has already been installed along with the new transformer. The minister said that he was pleased with the job done by the Board of directors since the Skeldon factory was restarted.
Since taking office, the PPP/C Government focused heavily on expanding reliable electricity supply. In December 2020, the government purchased 10 new generating systems valued $500 million or US$2.5 million for the Guyana Power and Light in order to boost the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System capacity
May 14, 2021Concacaf announces schedule for 2021 Gold Cup… Kaieteur News – Miami, FL – Concacaf has announced the full schedule for the 2021 Gold Cup, the region’s flagship men’s national team...
May 14, 2021
May 13, 2021
May 13, 2021
May 13, 2021
May 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – Ravi Persaud, one of the heirs of King’s Jewellery World and son-in-law of prominent Guyanese entrepreneur,... more
Kaieteur News – Since the start of the pandemic, the western world has been searching for a scapegoat for the pandemic.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]