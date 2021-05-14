Man’s electric vehicle torched while in friend’s yard

Kaieteur News – A silver-gray Nissan Leaf electric car belonging to a Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man was on Wednesday torched, while in a friend’s yard.

This publication understands that the electric car belongs to Aubrey Bolton of Track ‘A’ Coldingen, ECD.

Reports are that Bolton left the vehicle bearing registration number PYY 4090 in a friend’s yard at Area ‘K’ La Bonne Intention. At about 01:15 hrs, the friend called Bolton and informed him that his car was on fire.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was immediately called in to extinguish the blaze and upon inspection, it was observed that the window was broken with a brick and the seats were damaged. The GFS has since launched an investigation into the incident.