Questions about V.E. Enterprises of Port Mourant

DEAR EDITOR,

V. E. Enterprises of Port Mourant has been getting many contracts to engage in emergency works through the Ministry of Agriculture. V. E. Enterprises is a newly formed company with limited experience in State contracts. It has been awarded many government emergency contracts over the last few months all over the country.
How is it possible for a contractor based in Port Mourant with minimal experience in infrastructure is being awarded emergency contracts all over country? Does this company have any connection with the Minister of Agriculture or some other individuals at the Ministry? Does the Minister’s children have any role in this company?
Were well-established contractors, who tendered for these very same contracts early in the year prevented from getting them in order to create emergencies? Are legitimate bids being nullified to create emergencies that are then turned into scams?

Yours truly,
Dharmendra Lalji

