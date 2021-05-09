Pedal cyclist hospitalised with broken ankle after accident with lorry

Kaieteur News – A 54-year-old man is presently hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Hospital with an open fracture to the right ankle after he was struck down from his bicycle by a motor lorry on the Springlands Public Road, Berbice.

The injured man has been identified as Ramnarine Jagai of Number 77 Housing Scheme, Upper Corentyne. The driver of motor lorry GYY 9636 has been identified as Mohammed Hafiz, 34 of Yakusari, Black Bush Polder.

Reports are that the accident occurred sometime around 10:15 hrs. on May 7, 2021. Jagai was proceeding north along the western side of the public road on his bicycle ahead of the motor lorry driven by Hafiz. As Jagai approached a motorcar that was parked facing north on the western side of the road, he proceeded in a north-easterly direction to pass the parked vehicle.

The lorry driver who was proceeding in the same direction behind Jagai tried to overtake the cyclist when the left tray of the vehicle collided with the pedal cyclist. As a result of the collision, Jagai fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries. He was picked up in a conscious state by public-spirited persons and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor. He was subsequently referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was further seen, examined and later admitted with a fractured right ankle.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on Hafiz, which recorded zero readings – he is in custody assisting with the investigation.