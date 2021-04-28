Man punches policeman for serving summons on him

Kaieteur News – A car driver was recorded in a video punching a cop to his face for serving him with a court summons. Police did not reveal when the incident occurred but stated that the individual was charged for the offence and has been released on bail.

The defendant, Herman Liverpool, 38, of Melanie, Damishana, East Coast Demerara, was charged at the Vigilance Magistrate Court on Monday by Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore. It is alleged that Liverpool assaulted a police officer causing him actual bodily harm. He pleaded not guilty to the offence and was granted $50,000 bail.

Apart from the assault charge, he was slapped with four other charges: disorderly behaviour, use of abusive language, crossing the double yellow lines on a public road and failing to stop when directed by a police constable. Liverpool pleaded not guilty to these offences also and was granted bail in the total sum of $30,000 for the charges. His next court date will be on July 27, 2021.

According to the recorded video of the assault seen by this publication, the officer had approached Liverpool in the evening hours to serve him with a court summons for the two traffic-related charges – crossing the yellow double lines and failing to stop when directed by a constable. Liverpool was at the time sitting on plastic chair in the company of friends at the side of a road. As the officer began to read the summons to him, he got up and said, “Move from in front of f******g me.”

Liverpool then walked away but the cop followed him and continued to read the court summons to him. When the policeman attempted to hand him the document, Liverpool refused and stated, “You could give me duh?”

The officer proceeded to walk over to Liverpool’s car, which was parked a short distance away and placed the summons on the bonnet. Liverpool then rushed over and pushed the cop away while saying, “Don’t put nothing on me vehicle bai.”

He also took the document and threw it on the ground. The traffic rank then cautioned him that he had just assaulted a police officer but instead of adhering, Liverpool charged at the officer and punched him to the face. The video recording ended there.