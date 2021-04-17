Sleeping man awakes to fire at his doorstep

Kaieteur News – A mason of Lot 19 First Street, Alexander Village, Georgetown is counting his “lucky stars” after he woke up just in time on Wednesday to save his home from being razed by a fire that started at his doorstep.

Ronald Willis and his son were reportedly sleeping at the time in their one-flat wooden home when the fire started. Kaieteur News learnt that the fire began close to 05:00 hrs.

Willis told investigators that he was sleeping in his chair when he was awoken by some crackling sounds. When he opened his eyes, he saw his door being quickly engulfed by flames. He reportedly raised an alarm and awoke his son. They both quickly used a window to escape before the blaze got worse.

According the Public Relations Officer, Silvia Griffith, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) received a call around 05:11 hrs that Willis’ house was on fire. A fire tender was dispatched immediately from the Central Fire Station located at the Stabroek Market. The fire fighters who arrived just in time were able to extinguish the flames, preventing severe damage to the house.

They were speculations that the fire was maliciously set; however, Griffith said that investigations revealed that it was caused by a faulty electrical cable running to the house, which resulted in a circuit overload.