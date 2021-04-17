City Hall still awaiting much needed renovations

Latest update April 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The idea of restoring City Hall to its former glory was raised two years ago but the building is still awaiting a much needed upgrade.
During a brief interview yesterday, the Mayor of Georgetown, Pandit Ubraj Narine related to Kaieteur News that he had attended a meeting earlier in the year with President Irfaan Ali and Minister of Local Government, Nigel Dharamlall to discuss getting the restoration underway.
Narine said it was agreed that the administration building for City Hall would be the first area of focus when the renovation kicks off. He said that $50M has been earmarked for this purpose while noting that $30M would be provided by government.
Kaieteur News understands that talks are still ongoing to get the project started.
