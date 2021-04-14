Exxon encounters additional problems despite “repairs and upgrades” to gas compressor

– oil production down from 120,000 to 30,000 barrels per day

Kaieteur News – After conducting “repairs and upgrades” to the Liza Destiny’s gas compressor system less than two months ago, the crucial piece of equipment has malfunctioned once again. This occurred even before the final test run could be completed. Disclosing this to the media yesterday was Public and Government Affairs Advisor for ExxonMobil Guyana, Janelle Persaud.

In a statement to the press, Persaud said, “As we conducted the final testing phase of the reinstalled flash gas compressor and other components of the system on the Liza Destiny FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading), we encountered an additional problem with the discharge silencer.” The ExxonMobil Guyana official said that a team from SBM Offshore (the manufacturer of the Liza Destiny), MAN Energy Solutions (the company that did the upgrades and repairs) and ExxonMobil are on site to assess repairs, with support from engineering experts in Europe and the USA.

Further to this, Persaud disclosed that the company reduced production from 120,000 barrels of oil per day to 30,000 barrels per day. She said this minimum level of production will mitigate the formation of hydrates in subsea systems, maintain gas injection, fuel gas to the power generators, and minimise the flaring of gas. The Exxon Advisor noted that flaring is now beyond pilot level of approximately one million cubic feet of gas per day. It is now flaring four to five times that amount.

Persaud was keen to note that the relevant government agencies have been notified and are working together to determine the next best steps. In concluding on this matter, ExxonMobil said it is extremely disappointed by the design issues and continued underperformance of this unit, while adding that it will be working with the equipment manufacturer, MAN Energy Solutions, and the vessel’s operator, SBM, to rectify the situation.

“This performance is below ExxonMobil’s global expectations for reliability,” the company concluded.