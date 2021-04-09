Successful vaccine rollout in Region 10 dampened by rising cases, complacent public attitude

Kaieteur News – Though the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in Region 10 has been deemed successful by regional health officials, there continues to be a growing concern about the rise in cases and the complacent attitude, which the residents are displaying. Presently, the region has 52 active cases including Regional Chairman Deron Adams. Regional Health Officer Dr. Gregory Harris said that there has been a rapid increase over the last week as well as an increase in deaths.

Despite proactive measures are being taken to control the spread of the virus in Region 10 by the Regional COVID-19 Task Force, residents continue to breach the guidelines, particularly by assembling in large gatherings. There have been reports of several parties, particularly on the Wismar shore. Two weeks ago, two Guyana Defence Force ranks were attacked and beaten at a party in Block 22. Persons continue to be charged weekly for breaching the COVID-19 protocols. On Tuesday, eight persons were charged for breaching the protocols over the Easter Weekend. These are Jermaine Peters, Shane Bizzeth, Nicoli George, Jacob Williams, Leandre Richards, Dexter Armstrong, Kester Greene and Raylon Adolph. They appeared at the Linden Magistrate Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune and were fined to 20 hours of community service or one-month imprisonment.

On Thursday, the Regional Democratic Council announced, that the Regional Chairman Adams tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the April statutory meeting was cancelled. Regional Health Officer Dr. Gregory Harris advised that measures be taken by persons who would have been in contact with the Chairman, including self-quarantining and obtaining tests, if those persons become symptomatic. Adams himself is said to be asymptomatic.

Dr. Harris said that the regional response for the COVID-19 vaccine has been positive. Over 1200 residents have been vaccinated thus far. The Regional Health Department in collaboration with the Linden Hospital Complex has been proactive in the vaccination roll-out programme. On Thursday, another outreach was held at the Linden Enterprise Network, to target persons on the Mackenzie shore who desired to be vaccinated. So far, over 1200 residents of Region 10 have been vaccinated. Vaccination sites in Region 10 are located at the Amelia’s Ward, One Mile, Christianburg, the Vivian Parris and Wisroc Health Centres. The Linden Hospital Complex also remains a main site to be vaccinated. The Task Force continues to meet weekly and today will be discussing additional measures that should be taken, in collaboration with the Region 10 Police Division.