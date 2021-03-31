Minister of Foreign Affairs takes part in 27th CARIFORUM meeting

Latest update March 31st, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd yesterday participated in the 27th Meeting of the Council of Ministries of the Caribbean Forum of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (CARIFORUM).
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname, Albert Ramdin which saw ministers from the various member states participating.
The meeting saw the Council discussed the status of the Post- Cotonou Agreement and the Post- Cotonou regional programming of development cooperation. Where it was decided that the Post-Cotonou Agreement will be initialed next month and signed for provisional application in the month of November.
