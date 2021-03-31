Labourer charged for stealing 23 cows

Kaieteur News – A labourer, 30, was yesterday charged for stealing 23 cows valued at some $3.5M.

The defendant Dexwayne Evans called “Packa” of Dartmouth Essequibo Coast was charged by Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that Evans stole the cows on October 10, 2020 and January 12, 2021 at Cozier Backdam, Essequibo Coast. The cows, the court was told belonged to Bernice Sooklall Rodrigues.

Evans pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on $50,000 bail.

The matter was adjourned until April 19, 2021 and was transferred to the Charity Magistrate’s Court.