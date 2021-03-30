Like de Vee Pee studying neurology?

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dr. Dukhi is considered de best brain doctor in Guyana. De man know he stuff. But it looks as if he getting lil competition from de Vee Pee.

De Vee Pee like he vying fuh de post of a brain surgeon. He just listen to wah a man seh and he done know dat something must be loose in de man head. Not even de good doctor can do dat.

Den de Vee Pee seh dat any person with a tiny brain or even a residual brain would understand dat de financial aspect of de gas-to-shore is a no-brainer. Dem boys never know dat yuh could look at de size of a man brain and know whether he talking sense or nonsense. And dem boys sure dat de best brain specialist in Guyana never hear anything about a residual brain. It look like de Vee Pee rewriting de neurology text books.

Determining whether a feasibility study is needed or not is not rocket science. It is not brain surgery neither. But de Vee Pee mekkin’ it look like ABC.

One time dem boys had to go to a brain surgeon. He mess with dem boys head and dem boys did plan fuh sue he. But he change dem boys mind.

Another time, a man run into de office of a brain surgeon and announce, “Doc, I lose meh memory!”

De doctor tun to he and ask, “When did that happen?”

De man reply, “When did what happen?”

Talk half and nah leh de Vee Pee see de size of yuh head!