Guyana faces new COVID-19 wave

Mar 27, 2021 News

– Country passes 10,000 cases.
– Brazil is a disaster in your backyard.
– March one of Guyana’s deadliest months, sees highest daily avg. for new cases.

By Kemol King

Kaieteur News – Guyana is facing a new wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths. A data analysis by Kaieteur News shows that March 2021 is rivaling the August-October 2020 period for one of the worst months of the pandemic. Check any recent Ministry of Health’s dashboard and you will see the startling numbers. Yesterday, the Ministry reported 109 cases. This took Guyana across the 10,000-cases line, an unfortunate milestone, to 10,007. The World Bank has Guyana’s population at 782,766 – that means more than one in every 100 persons in the country has tested positive for COVID-19.
Brazil, Guyana’s neighbour, has become one of the nations hit hardest by the pandemic. Virtually all major COVID-19 variants have been recorded there. Three days ago, the country’s daily death toll surpassed 3,000. It surpassed 300,000 deaths linked to the virus. Despite this, the President, Jair Bolsonaro, opposes lockdowns and precautionary measures. BBC reported that he told the population, “Very soon we’ll resume our normal lives,” in a speech just before the Health Ministry reported 3,251 deaths, two days ago.

March sees highest avg. new COVID-19 cases per day

The table above shows accumulated data on testing and new cases since February.
It indicates that Guyana has been ramping up testing in the past few months. 21,258 tests were conducted for the month thus far, representing 817 tests per day.
September 2020 is still the month with the highest news cases recorded so far, but March 2021 is following closely behind. With the highest average new cases per day, March 2021 is on track to surpass September 2020 in the next few days.

March one of Guyana’s deadliest months

The table above shows deaths recorded by the Ministry of Health since the pandemic began. March 2021 is already the third deadliest month since the pandemic reached Guyana. Four people died last Tuesday, one on Tuesday and four more yesterday.
March 2021 very well surpass September 2020 and October 2020, if the startling figures recorded in the past few days, continues until the month ends.

 

 

