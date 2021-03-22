Why explorers are not targeting more gas in response to the energy transition? – Analyst asks

Latest update March 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News-Analyst with Global E&A, Jamie Collard, says that, there has been much talk about natural gas as a transition fuel, primarily in helping to lower emissions and pollution.
But is there any evidence that explorers are now targeting more gas in their exploration programmes? “Not yet,” Collard wrote in a March 18 article. “In fact, 2021 is expected to see the lowest proportion of high impact exploration wells targeting gas in more than a decade.”
Collard indicated that overall, 32% of high-impact wells targeted gas prospects in 2011-2019, with the highest proportion was in 2019. He explained that this was due to drilling campaigns by BHP in deepwater Trinidad; BP in Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry (MSGBC) and Exxon/Eni in the Eastern Mediterranean.
“There were also slight increases in 2014 and 2015 as East Africa was drilled out; however, oil has remained the primary target throughout the period accounting for 2/3s of high-impact exploration wells,” Collard said.
