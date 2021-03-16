Another pensioner dies from COVID-19

Latest update March 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported another COVID-19 fatality. This time it was an 89-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) who died while receiving treatment, the Ministry reported.
In a press release it was stated that the woman was recorded as Guyana’s 208th COVID-19 fatality. Her death was not reflected in yesterday’s dashboard.
The MOH also reported 27 new infections via its daily dashboard, increasing the total number of cases to 9,187.
The dashboard revealed that eight patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 15 in institutional quarantine, 37 in institutional isolation and 624 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,311 persons have recovered to date with 23 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
Mar 16, 2021– Other matches rained out Kaieteur News – Businessman Permaul Mangali produced a workman like innings of 71 to give Jai Hind Jaguars a comfortable opening round victory against West Dem...
Mar 16, 2021
Mar 16, 2021
Mar 16, 2021
Mar 16, 2021
Mar 16, 2021
Kaieteur News – Quite often people would make a comment to me on how I fell out with persons who the entire Guyana... more
Kaieteur News – There was a greater reason why the Democrats wanted to impeach Donald Trump. After the insurrection... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Several editorials in respected newspapers, as well as blogs by influential persons... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]