Another pensioner dies from COVID-19

Mar 16, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported another COVID-19 fatality. This time it was an 89-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) who died while receiving treatment, the Ministry reported.
In a press release it was stated that the woman was recorded as Guyana’s 208th COVID-19 fatality. Her death was not reflected in yesterday’s dashboard.
The MOH also reported 27 new infections via its daily dashboard, increasing the total number of cases to 9,187.
The dashboard revealed that eight patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 15 in institutional quarantine, 37 in institutional isolation and 624 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,311 persons have recovered to date with 23 new recoveries recorded yesterday.

