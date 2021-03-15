COVID-19 infections increase by 39

Latest update March 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that Guyana’s confirmed COVID-19 infections have increased, with 39 new cases revealed in its daily dashboard update. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 9,160.
The dashboard also shows that six patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another five in institutional quarantine, 35 in institutional isolation and 624 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,288 persons have recovered to date with one new recovery recorded yesterday.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 207 deaths.
