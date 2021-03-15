Businessman allegedly conned out of $4.5M for excavator

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old man who was previously slapped with fraud charges is expected to make another court appearance on April 13, 2021, to answer for a similar charge in which it is alleged that he defrauded a businessman of $4.5M.

Kaieteur News understands that the defendant, Micah Sonaram, of 2273 Flying Fish Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, between November 5, 2020, and December 10, 2020, at Georgetown, while being solely entrusted with $4,500,000 by Emile Cameron to purchase and deliver one Doosan DX 225 LCA, converted the money to his own use and benefit.

This matter was first called before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, but the matter has since been transferred to Court 11 for trial. On his first court appearance Sonaram was placed on bail.

According to the facts of the charge, Cameron and Sonaram were in conversation about the various models of Doosan Excavators advertised on Sonaram’s Parts Zone GY WhatsApp and Facebook social media platforms.

The conversation continued for almost two weeks during which Cameron expressed his satisfaction and expressed his interest to purchase one excavator which costs $12,807,027.

The two men agreed on a hire purchase payment plan that involves a down payment of $3M and upon arrival, the sum of $2.5M will be paid to uplift the excavator. The remaining sum would then be paid off over a 12 month period.

On November 5, 2020, Cameron who was not in Georgetown arranged for his wife, Mercedes James-Cameron, and his son, Elio Cameron to make the payment on his behalf. The woman and her son went to Sonaram’s business place located on North Road, Lacytown, Georgetown, with the sum of $3M.

A contract was signed which stipulates that the machine would be made available to the customer within 35 days after the initial down payment. The machine was expected to be available on December 9, 2020.

However, days leading up to the scheduled arrival date, Sonaram reached out to Cameron and told him that he is encountering issues with the shipping company and his broker. Sonaram then allegedly requested the sum of $1.5M to clear the excavator. As a result, Cameron left his business operation in the interior and travelled to Georgetown.

On December 10, 2020, Cameron along with his son visited Sonaram’s business place with the sum of $1.5M. This is in addition to the $3M the alleged businessman had already collected from the clients.

On that day, a new hire purchase agreement was made between Cameron and Sonaram. The new arrangement was that the down payment would be $4.5M (The $3M added to the $1.5M), and Sonaram would have five days to deliver the item.

Upon uplifting, Cameron would then be required to pay a sum of $1M, and the remainder be paid in 12 months with a monthly installment of $608,919.

However, on December 15, 2020, Sonaram and Cameron visit Guyana National Shipping Corporation (G.N.S.C) shipping wharf to clear the Doosan excavator, but it was indicated to them that no such item was ever shipped under Sonaram or his mentioned colleague’s name.

Cameron started questioning Sonaram who then stated that it was a shipment failure on his end and that Cameron should visit his office the following day and the full sum of $4.5M will be refunded.

On December 17, 2020, Cameron visited Sonaram’s office but he was told that his money is not available and that an additional sum of $50,000, will be paid to him. The following day Sonaram never showed up to work and Cameron then proceeded to report the matter to the police.

Sonaram was later apprehended and questioned by the police. He reportedly admitted to the allegations, was subsequently charged, and placed before the court.

According to reports, Cameron is the third person that Sonaram has reportedly defrauded, using his business page which advertises that he ships parts and machinery.

Sonaram is facing two similar charges before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Those two charges amount to over $11M. He was released on bail and is expected to make his next court appearance for those charges today.

Sonaram is no stranger to the police since he was previously charged in 2017 for allegedly defrauding a man of over $5.8M under the pretense that he was in a position to grant him a firearm, a motor pick-up and a National Identification Card. The man is also being investigated for similar fraud related charges.