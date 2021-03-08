Mr. Fix-It

Latest update March 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
NICIL looking fuh a handyman. De person gat to be a jack-of-all trade. He or she gat to maintain and clean de parking lot and compound, do minor repairs to fixtures and fittings including tables, chairs and desks, assist with plumbing and blocked sinks, emptying and removing garbage waste from de compound, assist with deliveries and general handyman duties and also perform other related tasks. Dis is quite a handful for de handyman. Dis is nuff job in one. He or she gat to be outdoor janitor, gardener, carpenter, joiner, plumber, garbage disposer, delivery person and a porter. De person must have a wide repair-toire.
Ah wonder what dem paying?
What NICIL should get is a man like Jack. A taxi driver was telling he passenger about Jack. He said, “Jack was the most talented handyman there was. He could fix anything. And he never made a mistake yet. He could fix a light bulb, repair the fridge, wash the clothes, repair the roof, run errands, weed the yard, repair the car and do the plumbing. He was a man of few words and he was stylish, always well dressed. His shoes were always perfectly shined. Never made a single mistake. There was no other man on this earth that even came close to him.”
The passenger after hearing all this said, “Jack must have been an amazing man. Was he your friend?”
“Friend? I never knew the guy. But I’m married to his widow and every day I get to hear how good he was at everything!”
Talk half and if NICIL nah find somebody, let dem hire de man wah was to fix de Skeldon Factory!
