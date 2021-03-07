Latest update March 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Take lessons from the Saudis, Surinamese and Russians

Mar 07, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Russians and Saudis, two oil competitors, are closing ranks to increase oil production. Both are attempting to get richer from their oil. Closer to home, the Surinamese are exercising prudence. Their leaders are working to obtain the best deal for their people by ensuring that their oil is exploited on their terms only. Their handling of their oil wealth provides a blueprint for our leaders.
The Saudi, Surinamese, and Russian oil leaders are acting sensibly. Unfortunately, there is no such levelheaded approach in Guyana. The PPP/C administration is impervious to advice. It can afford to act this way because it faces an Opposition, which is acting deaf and dumb when it comes to the oil and gas sector.
Guyana’s know-it-all Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, went on radio and said that it was his personal position that Guyana’s oil must be exploited as rapidly as possible because he has personal doubts about the future of fossil fuels. Who does Mr. Jagdeo think he is fooling?
Everyone knows that Mr. Jagdeo’s personal view is the only one that counts in the PPP/C government.
Instead of being a fortune-teller, he should learn from the Saudis, Surinamese, and Russians. They are providing the blueprints and the wherewithal needed to maximize the returns for people and country from their oil resources.

