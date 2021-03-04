Two more witnesses to testify in PI

Murder of money changer and daughter…

Kaieteur News – Tomorrow, the prosecution is expected to call its two final witnesses to testify in the money changer and daughter’s murder preliminary inquiry.

The matter was yesterday called in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Alisha George. The murder PI is being conducted for Aaron Latchman and his 18-year-old daughter, Arianna Latchman.

The police prosecutor yesterday called four witnesses to testify and they were subjected to be cross-examined.

The five persons accused of the double murder are: Mark Rufino called ‘Mark,’ 25, a labourer, of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo; Paul Chan called ‘Long Hair’ or ‘Anthony,’ 37, a conductor, of 10 Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown; Troy Abrams called ‘Troy’ or ‘Rasta Man,’ 44, a vendor, of 34 Middle Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara; Lloyd Sadloo, 37, self-employed, of 220 Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara; and Sean Thomas called ‘Yankee,’ 41, an electrician, of 59 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

However, Rufino had escaped from the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara, last October and is yet to be recaptured. Based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C., the Magistrate was able to proceed with the PI into the double murder without Rufino.

The PI for the matter commenced in February 2020, but was faced with several delays.

Kaieteur News had reported that when the five accused made their first court appearance, they were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on July 4, 2019, at Robert Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, they murdered the money changer and his daughter during a robbery.

According to reports, on the day in question, Aaron Latchman arrived home around 15:15 hrs. and was attempting to park his car in his yard, when two gunmen struck. One of the gunmen reportedly entered the house and shot Latchman’s daughter. The other then attacked the father. The two men got into a scuffle, which resulted in a bag ending up in a neighbour’s yard.

The gunman, who had shot Aaron Latchman’s daughter, then exited the house and came to his accomplice’s aid, shooting Aaron Latchman as well. After he fell to the ground, the attackers snatched up a bag of cash and fled. The killers escaped in a car. The money changer and his daughter were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where they were both pronounced dead on arrival.

The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The five accused were later arrested and subsequently they were jointly charged for murder.