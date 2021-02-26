SBF Petroleum challenges GEA’s ban on fuel import licence in Court

Kaieteur News – SBF Petroleum international, a company which was incorporated in Guyana, has taken the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mahender Sharma to court to challenge their right to prohibit them from importing fuel into the country.

In a document filed in Court, SBF which lists its Chief Executive Officer as Dorwain Bess and Director Anand Sanasie are seeking several orders and declarations to quash the decision which restrains the company from importing diesel fuel into Guyana on the grounds that it is unlawful and contrary to regulations 48 (3) under the GEA Act Capt. 56:04.

The company specified that it is seeking an order of certiorari quashing the decision prohibiting it from the use of an import wholesale licence.

According to the document, SBF is seeking a declaration that the decision of the GEA by way of a letter dated September 14, 2020 canceling the import wholesale licence (0029) of 2019 which commenced from November 11, 2019 to November 10, 2020 is unreasonable, irregular, and /or an improper exercise of Sharma‘s discretion.

The fuel supplier is also asking the Court for an Order of Certiorari to quash the decision of the defendant as contained in a letter to them dated September 14, 2020, which states the GEA is canceling their importation of wholesale fuel licence of 2019 which commenced from the November 11, 2019 to November 10, 2020.

Further, the company wants a declaration that the one-off concession granted to them for the discharge and wholesale of $791,151 litres of diesel subject to all demurrage and other claimed fees for rental and usage of the M/V Ms. Robin Wharf and any other fees are to be borne solely by SBF International Inc. that the payment of taxes and or marking fees for the said shipment of diesel will constitute acceptance of this and all terms of the concession being granted and deemed as legally enforceable by GEA is unreasonable, irregular and unlawful. The claimants also want $25M for loss suffered as a result of an unlawful act.

In an affidavit to support the claims, SBF explained that the company held a wholesale import licence and storage licence from the GEA which is renewed every year. The company’s operation for the import and wholesale of diesel was for Omai Gold Mines located at Christianburg, Linden, Guyana.

Further, the affidavit states that as a result of its arrangement with Omai, there were certain agreements with SBF which includes a tenancy for the wharf.

However, it was pointed out that there were a number of issues with the operations of the wharf including the absence of security at the gate, persons on the site without Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and a child walking on site; all of which were highlighted by GEA agents during visits in December 2019.

According to the SBF, the GEA claimed that these matters breached the regulations for petroleum operations.

The company noted that the Energy Agency used this among other claims as the basis of an alleged breach of the regulations to prohibit its wholesale importation of diesel fuel.