TV producer committed to stand trial for rape of girl, 13

Latest update February 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The television producer, who was charged last month for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl, was yesterday committed to stand trial for the offence before a judge and jury in the High Court.
The accused, 30-year-old, Collin Venture, of ‘B’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown, was committed to stand trial for the offence after the conclusion of a paper committal by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Venture is expected to stand trial at the next practicable sitting in the Demerara Assizes.
On his first court appearance, he was not required to plead to the indictable offence, which alleged that during the month of September 2020, Venture raped a child under the age of 16. He was placed on $150,000 bail.
According to reports, Venture was a daily visitor to the child’s home.
It is alleged that on at least four occasions when Venture visited, he took the child to a washroom at the side of the house and raped her there.
The child’s relatives later found conversations between her and Venture. It was then that the child related what had happened and a report was made to the police.
A medical examination was conducted on the child, which revealed that she was sexually active.
An investigation was launched and Venture was later arrested and charged with rape of a minor.
