COVID-19 claims life of one of Robb Street Granny’s killers

Latest update February 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Kevin October, one of four murder convicts that were sentenced to 81 years in prison for gunning down 72-year-old, Clementine Fiedtkou-Parris, in June 2011, has succumbed due to COVID-19. This was confirmed by relatives of the deceased.
Kaieteur News was told that after displaying symptoms of the virus, he was taken to the Ocean View COVID-19 Hospital (Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital) sometime last week, where he was hospitalized for several days. There, his health deteriorated and he was hooked up to a ventilator from which he was eventually removed. October had reportedly slipped into a coma and his relatives were told that he was “brain dead,” hence the decision to remove him from the machine. However, the relatives stated that additional information on his condition was not revealed by the hospital authorities.
The relatives were concerned about how October’s health deteriorated to the point where he was left brain dead, but, it was also stated that the man had three underlying conditions.
Last December, October and the other three men convicted for murdering the Robb Street pensioner, appealed their conviction.
The quartet was convicted in 2015.
Prison infections have been acknowledged by the government, and President Irfaan Ali would have stated that prisons are in fact high-risk infection areas.
