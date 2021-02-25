Bandits who stole motorcycle granted $50,000 bail each

Kaieteur News – Two men, who robbed a man of his motorcycle at his Cummings Lodge house on Monday, were yesterday charged with simple larceny and granted $50,000 bail each for the offence.

Thirty-year-old, Darrel Daniel, a food vendor, of Stevedore Housing Scheme and 35-year-old, France Prince, a mechanic, of Lot 3 East La Penitence, both appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Roschelle Liverpool, where the charge was read to them.

It was alleged that on February 22, at Sixth Street, Cummings Lodge, both Daniel and Prince robbed Juvan Williams of his motorcycle. The duo pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on bail. The matter was adjourned to March 25.