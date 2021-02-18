Full court throws out application to prevent Demerara Cricket Board elections

Kaieteur News – An appeal, which was filed to prevent tomorrow’s election of the executive members of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB), was yesterday thrown out by the Full Court.

According to court papers, the appeal was filed by Anand Kalladeen, President of the East Coast Cricket Association, and Anand Sanasie, President of the West Demerara Cricket Club, following a ruling by High Court Justice, Navindra Singh, on Monday.

In his ruling, Justice Singh had ordered that the DCB elections be held in accordance with the provisions of the Guyana Cricket Administration Act on February 19, 2021.

Kalladeen and Sanasie, who are among the list of cricket stakeholders opposing the elections, had appealed the decision of the Full Court on the grounds that the Judge inter alia had misunderstood the evidence of the case and incorrectly assumed jurisdiction to hear and determine their notice of application.

However, Full Court Justices, Fidela Corbin and Nareshwar Harnanan, dismissed their contentions after a hearing at the Supreme Court in Georgetown yesterday.

Attorney-at-law, Arudranauth Goosai, who represented Bradley Fredericks, President of the Upper Demerara Cricket Association; Roger Harper, President of the Georgetown Cricket Association and Davteerth Anandjit, Secretary of the East Coast Cricket Board in the case, explained that the ruling of the appeal court simply means that the DCB can hold their elections unhindered.

“As a consequence, the DCB is free to proceed with voting for its delegates in accordance with the original court order which stipulates that the elections must be held on Friday, February 19 2021,” he said

The attorney noted that the legal battle between the parties over the holding of elections dates back to 2017; one which saw the Cricket Administration Act being suspended.

After that suspension was lifted by the court, Gossai had filed an application before Justice Navindra Singh, to fix a date for the election of the Demerara Executive Board to be held. That ruling, which was handed down on Monday, states that the election should be held this Friday.