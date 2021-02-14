Latest update February 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Allocation for Local Govt. includes funds for improving management, fixing infrastructure

Feb 14, 2021 News

Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh.

Kaieteur News – The budgetary allocation for the Local Government Ministry in 2021 includes funding for improving the management of local government organs, which includes 10 town councils and 70 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs).
Addressing the National Assembly on Friday, Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, spoke of the financial irregularities committed by the previous APNU+AFC government, which were discovered after the PPP/C administration assumed office last August.
As a result, he said that the government has taken steps to ensure that the systems of managements are strengthened. Under the theme “Strengthening Local Government,” the Minister outlined that the sum of $552M is set aside in the National Budget for the project.
“Mr. Speaker, over the past five years, a spate of financial irregularities plagued the local government organs alongside weak oversight and poor management of local government systems. Our administration will right these wrongs. Already our Government has signalled our strong commitment to maintain the legal and regulatory framework for the system of local administration through the development of local organs,” Dr. Singh told the House.

The 2021 National Budget caters to infrastructural upgrades of the Mon Repos Market.

To this end, he noted that the Local Democratic Organs (LDOs) will benefit from technical support to perform their constitutional roles and functions, as well as to enhance leadership and capacity development for the provision of quality services in all of the communities across the country.
Further, the Minister said that in 2021, the LDOs across the country; the 70 NDCs and 10 municipalities will be provided with efficient services and to undertake developmental works for the residents within their boundaries.
Additionally, the Minister announced that an amount of $1.1 billion is allocated for community enhancement workers to continue to enable a clean and safe environment for residents within those NDCs.
“A sum of $172 million is provided for capacity building, institutional strengthening and infrastructural works for the LDOs including the rehabilitation of Parika, Charity and Mon Repos markets,” Dr. Singh added.

