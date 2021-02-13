Persons found died from asphyxiation and drowning; three now in custody

Trio abandoned in Corentyne waters…

Kaieteur News – Post mortem examinations conducted on the bodies of the two persons found after being abandoned in the Corentyne River, revealed that they both died from asphyxiation and drowning. The bodies of Alwin Joseph, of No. 65 Village, Upper Corentyne, and Babuni Harihar, 75, were discovered hours apart at separate locations. Harihar was found on the No. 70 foreshore while Joseph was found on the No. 61 foreshore.

Harirar and Joseph were dropped off at a sandbank in the river Tuesday around 02:00 am along with Sherida Hussein after returning from a backtrack trip to neighbouring Suriname. Police have so far been unable to locate Hussein, but did manage to find her belongings which included her ID card. The autopsies were conducted by government Pathologist, Dr. Vivekanand Bridgemohan, yesterday at the Anthony’s Funeral Home, Brighton Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Meanwhile, there are now three persons in custody in Suriname, including the boat operator had reportedly told authorities in Suriname that he thought he had dropped the trio off on the No. 63 beach foreshore.

Hussein’s 17-year-old son has been searching with authorities for days hoping that they would find his mother, but he has since indicated yesterday that the search would be called off if her body were not found.

Hussein, 48, of Pilot Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice; Joseph, of No.65 Village and 75-year-old, Harirar, a pensioner, had reportedly boarded the boat in Nickerie, Suriname and were en route back to Guyana.

Kaieteur News was informed that sometime around 06:00 hrs. and 06:30 hrs., a fisherman by the name of Ramdial Lakeraj, of Middle Dam, No.65 Village, Upper Corentyne, and his son, Danraj Lakeraj, stumbled upon the body of a male on the No.60 foreshore. They made contact with the police who arrived at the scene shortly after. The police are said to have examined the body and no marks of violence were noticed. The body was subsequently identified as Alwin Joseph by a family friend.

Just about two hours later, the police were again summoned to a location at No.70 Village by another fisherman of Lot 181 No.70 Village, Upper Corentyne. He had reported that he discovered the body of a female lying between a clump of bushes along the beach shore. The hands and feet of the body were peeled and based on an on-the-spot examination by authorities who arrived at the location; there were no visible marks of violence on the body. A black and white Adidas haversack was found not far from the body, containing a quantity of clothing and a Guyana ID with the name ‘Sookranie Harry.’ Also just about 400 meters away, a black travelling bag and a black purse were found. That also contained clothing and a Guyana ID with the name Babuni Harihar. That body was identified by Harirar’s granddaughter, Nadira Valdez.