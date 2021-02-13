Persons found died from asphyxiation and drowning; three now in custody

Latest update February 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 13, 2021 News
Trio abandoned in Corentyne waters…
Kaieteur News – Post mortem examinations conducted on the bodies of the two persons found after being abandoned in the Corentyne River, revealed that they both died from asphyxiation and drowning. The bodies of Alwin Joseph, of No. 65 Village, Upper Corentyne, and Babuni Harihar, 75, were discovered hours apart at separate locations. Harihar was found on the No. 70 foreshore while Joseph was found on the No. 61 foreshore.
Harirar and Joseph were dropped off at a sandbank in the river Tuesday around 02:00 am along with Sherida Hussein after returning from a backtrack trip to neighbouring Suriname. Police have so far been unable to locate Hussein, but did manage to find her belongings which included her ID card. The autopsies were conducted by government Pathologist, Dr. Vivekanand Bridgemohan, yesterday at the Anthony’s Funeral Home, Brighton Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Meanwhile, there are now three persons in custody in Suriname, including the boat operator had reportedly told authorities in Suriname that he thought he had dropped the trio off on the No. 63 beach foreshore.
Hussein’s 17-year-old son has been searching with authorities for days hoping that they would find his mother, but he has since indicated yesterday that the search would be called off if her body were not found.
Hussein, 48, of Pilot Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice; Joseph, of No.65 Village and 75-year-old, Harirar, a pensioner, had reportedly boarded the boat in Nickerie, Suriname and were en route back to Guyana.
Kaieteur News was informed that sometime around 06:00 hrs. and 06:30 hrs., a fisherman by the name of Ramdial Lakeraj, of Middle Dam, No.65 Village, Upper Corentyne, and his son, Danraj Lakeraj, stumbled upon the body of a male on the No.60 foreshore. They made contact with the police who arrived at the scene shortly after. The police are said to have examined the body and no marks of violence were noticed. The body was subsequently identified as Alwin Joseph by a family friend.
Just about two hours later, the police were again summoned to a location at No.70 Village by another fisherman of Lot 181 No.70 Village, Upper Corentyne. He had reported that he discovered the body of a female lying between a clump of bushes along the beach shore. The hands and feet of the body were peeled and based on an on-the-spot examination by authorities who arrived at the location; there were no visible marks of violence on the body. A black and white Adidas haversack was found not far from the body, containing a quantity of clothing and a Guyana ID with the name ‘Sookranie Harry.’ Also just about 400 meters away, a black travelling bag and a black purse were found. That also contained clothing and a Guyana ID with the name Babuni Harihar. That body was identified by Harirar’s granddaughter, Nadira Valdez.
Feb 13, 2021Kaieteur News – Man-of-the-match Gudakesh Motie captured 4 for 45, but it was the outstanding batsman-ship of Skipper Leon Johnson with a measured 102 not out, with help from Christopher...
Feb 13, 2021
Feb 13, 2021
Feb 13, 2021
Feb 13, 2021
Feb 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – What I describe below is not something that should surprise you. This is the nature of Guyanese. This... more
Kaieteur News – Referring to the attempts to rig the 2020 elections and the five-month electoral impasse, President... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Developing countries, including the member states of the Caribbean Community... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]