Essequibian Ramsawak “excited” to form cricket club in Canada

Kaieteur News – Kenny Ramsawak has expressed excitement with the formation of Essequibo Coast Cricket Club which is based in Toronto, Canada.

According to the Canada-based Guyanese Ramsawak, who was born in Reliance, Essequibo, he wants to see more Essequibians involved in cricket. The Club will be participating in all Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) tournaments on an annual basis.

“My objective is to bring my fellow Essequibian cricketers together and play competitive cricket. No doubt we have many talented Essequibian cricketers in Toronto who are playing for various other teams. It is the dream of myself and Devon Ramnauth to bring these players together and represent Essequibo to the fullest,” Ramsawak related.

Ramsawak stated that he and Ramnauth, a former Essequibo and Guyana youth player, had the idea several years ago but with the softball cricket season looming, they want to get things cracking.

Ramsawak strongly believes that there are a plethora of talented cricketers in the Greater Toronto Area and his club is willing to give them the opportunities to showcase their talents. “We also want to give young Essequibian Cricketers the opportunity to come to Canada and play cricket. I hope that I can inspire others to give back to the game and do more for the future of Essequibo Cricket. I want to big up Essequibo Cricket and give back to the game of cricket which has taught me so much in life. I am calling on all Essequbians living in Canada to support this new club in every way they can. Cricket is our game, this is what we do in the summer month in Toronto,” Ramsawak, who is the proprietor of Platinum Lounge and Sports Bar, stated.

Ramsawak already operates a cricket club, Smashers, which also is a participating team in the OSCL competitions for the past three successive years. He mentioned that the team is made up predominantly of Essequibians living in Toronto and because of their great passion and profound love for the game he wants to see more Essequibians together.

Ramsawak believes his association with Ramnauth has been long since his school days. They both represented Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary School in Essequibo since 1995 and now very much involved with the game here in Canada, they want to keep up the relationship and to have more cricket lovers together. Ramsawak is currently the Treasurer of the OSCL.