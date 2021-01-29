Robb Street granny killers appeal trial to commence in March

Kaieteur News – The case management conference (CMC) for the appeal matter filed by the quartet convicted and sentenced for the execution-style murder of 72-year-old Clementine Fiedtkou-Parris known as the ‘Robb Street Granny,’ was held yesterday at the Court of Appeal in Kingston.

Orwin Hinds called “Red Man,” of Burnham Boulevard, Mocha, East Bank Demerara; Kevin October called “Troy,” of Second Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara; Cleon Hinds and Roy Jacobs called “Chippie” or “Black Boy,” of Evans Street, Charlestown, are each serving 81 years in prison for the murder. They have since appealed the conviction and severity of the sentence.

Yesterday, Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, and Justices of Appeal, Dawn Gregory and Rishi Persaud, who are presiding over the matter, gave the lawyers representing the men timelines to deliver their written submissions and the time for which replies should be submitted by the State Counsel.

The court set March 11, 2021 at 09:30 hrs. to hear the appeal.

In the case, attorneys-at-Law, George Thomas and Dexter Todd, are representing Hinds and Jacobs, respectively. Additionally, Hinds and October are being represented by Attorney-at-Law, Adrian Thompson.

Fiedtkou-Parris of Lot 42 Robb Street, Georgetown, was killed in her home on June 30, 2011, as part of a conspiracy for money that was related to a property dispute.

Back in 2015, Justice Navindra Singh, sentenced the four men to serve 81 years each in prison for the vicious attack. The men must serve at least 45 years in jail before they are eligible for parole.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the fatal shooting, two men entered the woman’s yard and requested an audience with her. Upon hearing the persons’ request, she moved to the door. A gunman opened fire on her, hitting her several times about the body. After the shooting, the assailants made their escape in a waiting car.