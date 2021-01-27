Childcare investigating alleged rape of girl, 15

Latest update January 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) is investigating the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl. This is according to the Head of CPA, Ann Greene.
Kaieteur News understands that on December 19, 2020, the suspect and the teen were invited to a party in Kaneville, East Bank Demerara.
The woman who wishes to remain anonymous told Kaieteur News that at the party, the teen asked her to follow her to the shop. On their way to the shop, the woman said that she asked the teen her age and why she is smoking.
According to the woman, the teen told her that she is stressed. The woman said that the teen explained that at nights when her mother is at work, the suspect would allegedly rape her.
The teen told the woman that most times when the suspect consumes alcohol, he would interfere with her. The teen told the woman that the suspect usually buys her whatever she wants and he reportedly told her not to allow any other person to touch her besides him.
It is also alleged that the suspect’s brother who also lives in the yard would also interfere with the teen. The woman stated that when she confronted the suspect, he blocked her. She added, “Three days ago, while I was going home from work, he threatened me that if I don’t shout my mouth, he will burn my f&%@king house down.”
The woman told this publication that she did not make an official police report because, “All they do is got you running around; that’s why I exposed him on Facebook.”
The woman said that recently, she reached out to the CPA. When Kaieteur News contacted Greene, she confirmed the alleged rape and stated that the matter is currently being investigated by the agency.
The woman had initially made a Facebook post about the matter asking for the public’s help to assist the teen who is allegedly being sexually abused.
Additionally, the woman stated that the teen’s mother reached out to her and told her that the CPA has a report for the teen from when the teen had run away from home before and begged the woman to remove the post because the teen is reportedly already sexually active.
