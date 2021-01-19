Nexgen Global set to Bring Golf Course to West Coast Demerara

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Golf Association (GGA) in collaboration with the Nexgen Golf Academy has acquired land to establish the first of their planned five uniquely designed golf facilities on West Coast Demerara, just near the Vreed-en-hoop area, according to Aleem Hussain, President of the GGA.

“As part of the long term partnership with Mr. and Ms. Ronald Sami, we can see the facility begin construction immediately, with hopes for completion in a few months,” said Hussain.

This is in response to the request by many persons who are interested in Golf but due to distance and affordability, couldn’t have access,” added Hussain. He stated that based on the innovative model they created, it will cost less than G$2,000 per month for children to learn and play the sport at least two to three times per month.

“The Guyana Golf Association has accomplished the greatest growth of the sport in the country’s history, with support only from sponsors and a few dedicated golfers,” noted Hussain.

The opening of a Golf Academy and Driving Range on Woolford Avenue in Georgetown allows the GGA to attract and teach several hundred new players in six months, and with the support of the Allied Arts department of the Ministry of Education, introduced the sport to the school system so that over 100,000 children ages 6-18 will have access to participate in golfing.

“Currently the need for at least 10 Golf facilities are in demand, so the GGA is calling on as many persons as possible to build and equip golf facilities around the country so they can provide training for as many as 6,000 new players,” he posited.

“The long term goal is to field an Olympic team and to enhance the interest in the sport, the GGA plans to create weekly tournaments and activities for these new players, all with the intention of building a national team that will represent Guyana internationally.”

The GGA is capitalizing on the fact that golf is one of the few covid compliant sports in the world to grow the game and bring worldwide attention to the country by accelerating the interest and number of Golf courses to increase sports tourism. This will benefit hotels, restaurants, taxis, airlines, eco-tourism, car rentals and souvenir sales nationwide.

The Copa Airlines Hole-in -One Contest is scheduled to kick off the Nexgen Golf Academy 2021 season in two weeks and it is expected that major prizes will be up for grabs. For more information on the sport or to learn the game, visit the Academy and Driving Range located on Woolford Avenue or call 645-0944.