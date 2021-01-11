Durban Street man slapped with fraud related charges

Latest update January 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Durban Street man was on Friday slapped with a series of fraud related charges when he appeared in court and was released on a total of $125,000 bail.
The defendant, Kavil Reece of Durban Street, Lodge, Georgetown, was charged for obtaining money under false pretense and uttering a forge document.He made his first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.
The first charge alleged that on August 3, 2018, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained the sum of $3M from Clement Glasgow, by falsely pretending that he was in a position to sell a property situated at Lot 60 Barima Avenue Bel Air Park, Georgetown, knowing same to be false.
The second charge stated that on August 23, 2018 at Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Camp Street, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he uttered to Tredessa Emanuel, a GRA Clerk II, one application for a Land Compliance Certificate, knowing same to be forged.
The final charge alleged that on September 23, 2018, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained the sum of $250,000, from Clement Glasgow, by falsely pretending that he was in a position to sell a property situated at Lot 60 Barima Avenue Bel Air Park, Georgetown, knowing same to be false. Reece denied all three charges.
The court heard that Reece and Glasgow are known to each other.
According to the facts, during the month of August 2018, Reece contacted Glasgow who is known to him, explaining that he has a Power of Attorney to sell a property located at Lot 60 Barima Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, for $7M.
Upon hearing this, Glasgow agreed to purchase the property and made a down payment of $3, 250,000 to Reece. With that payment being made, Glasgow repaired the property which amounted to $12M.
During the same month, Reece visited the GRA’s main office on Camp Street where he submitted a forged application for a Land Compliance Certificate. However, it was observed by GRA officials that the signature on the document was not that of the owner and that the property was valued at $110,000,000. The matter was reported to the police and an investigation was launched.
Reece was subsequently arrested and charged.
Principal Magistrate McGusty placed Reece on $75,000, bail for the two obtaining money under false pretense charges and $50,000, bail for uttering a forged document. Reece is expected to make his next court appearance on January 29, 2021 before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in Court Two.
