Bandit drops gun, scales fence after cops roll up

Kaieteur News – A suspected bandit on Saturday dropped his gun and scaled a fence after patrol ranks rolled up on him at Penny Lane and Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt.

According to the police, the ranks were conducting patrol duties within the area during the evening hours when they heard a loud explosion. Suspecting that it was a gunshot, they followed the direction where they believed the sound emanated from.

The cops made their way into Penny Lane and then west onto Aubrey Barker Road where they saw two men exiting a silver coloured Toyota Fielder wagon. One of them had a gun in his hand.

Upon noticing the police, the car drove away speedily, leaving the two men behind. Kaieteur News understands that the armed man dropped his gun and ran with his partner into a nearby yard. The cops gave chase but they managed to escape the lawmen by scaling a concrete fence and scurrying away.

The ranks then picked up the firearm, which he dropped, a Glock 17 pistol with four live 9mm rounds.

Police sources told this newspaper that investigators suspect that the men were bandits and might been in the process of committing a robbery.

An investigation has since been launched and a manhunt is ongoing to locate the suspects.