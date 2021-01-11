Latest update January 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bandit drops gun, scales fence after cops roll up

Jan 11, 2021 News

The firearm dropped by the suspected bandit

Kaieteur News – A suspected bandit on Saturday dropped his gun and scaled a fence after patrol ranks rolled up on him at Penny Lane and Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt.
According to the police, the ranks were conducting patrol duties within the area during the evening hours when they heard a loud explosion. Suspecting that it was a gunshot, they followed the direction where they believed the sound emanated from.
The cops made their way into Penny Lane and then west onto Aubrey Barker Road where they saw two men exiting a silver coloured Toyota Fielder wagon. One of them had a gun in his hand.
Upon noticing the police, the car drove away speedily, leaving the two men behind. Kaieteur News understands that the armed man dropped his gun and ran with his partner into a nearby yard. The cops gave chase but they managed to escape the lawmen by scaling a concrete fence and scurrying away.
The ranks then picked up the firearm, which he dropped, a Glock 17 pistol with four live 9mm rounds.
Police sources told this newspaper that investigators suspect that the men were bandits and might been in the process of committing a robbery.
An investigation has since been launched and a manhunt is ongoing to locate the suspects.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Windies batsmen will struggle against spin- Says Ex-Windies Pacer Tony Gray

Windies batsmen will struggle against spin- Says Ex-Windies Pacer...

Jan 11, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- Former Trinidad & Tobago and West Indies pacer Anthony Gray joined former West Indies Captains Clive Lloyd and Ramnaresh Sarwan in expressing surprise at the...
Read More
Lenders Jewellery and Pawn Shop supports Wiltshire Dominoes tourney

Lenders Jewellery and Pawn Shop supports...

Jan 11, 2021

Veteran Media man hosts ‘Joe’s Sports Dose Reloaded’ on 104.3 Power fm radio in Linden

Veteran Media man hosts ‘Joe’s Sports...

Jan 11, 2021

Sheriff Medical Center sponsors team for SIC Endurance C/Ship

Sheriff Medical Center sponsors team for SIC...

Jan 11, 2021

Sarwan says Chemar Holder should have been in Test squad Feels biggest challenge will come against spin

Sarwan says Chemar Holder should have been in...

Jan 10, 2021

NexGen Global is taking Golf Nationwide through CSEC School Program

NexGen Global is taking Golf Nationwide through...

Jan 10, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Oil and fish don’t mix

    Kaieteur News- Every morning, there are hundreds of persons assembled for work – formal and informal – at the Meadow... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]