Guyana records 31 new COVID-19 infections

Jan 10, 2021 News

The COVID-19 dashboard.

Kaieteur News – Guyana recorded 31 new infections of the novel coronavirus yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health. This was presented in their daily dashboard update, which shows the COVID-19 case toll increased to 6,541.
It further stated that 304 patients are in home isolation, 46 are in institutional isolation and five are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
An additional 36 persons are in institutional quarantine and 19 more persons have recovered from the virus. The total number of recoveries to date, according to the Ministry, is 6,019.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 167 deaths.

 

