Govt. cleared permits for over US$55M in oil investments by local firms

– APNU+AFC had them waiting for 2.5 years – VP JagdeoKaieteur News – Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo revealed last month that upon assumption of office, he made sure to clear four sets of work permits for local firms that had approached the government with planned investments combined to total more than US$55M. He added that the former government had these firms waiting more than two and a half years, despite their applications being above board.
Jan 10, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Forty-year-old former Guyana and West Indies Captain Ramnaresh ‘Ronnie’ Sarwan said he is surprised that 22-year-old Barbadian Chemar Holder was not selected...
