Albouystown man shot in chest by accomplice during robbery remanded

Jan 09, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Three days after he was allegedly shot in the chest by his accomplice while escaping with their loot, Joshua Browne, of Albouystown, Georgetown, was on Wednesday remanded to prison when he appeared in court.
Browne made his first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. He was slapped with two armed robbery charges which happened on the same day.
Browne denied the charge which alleged that on January 2, 2021, at Sheriff Street, Kitty, Georgetown, while in company of another and armed with a dangerous weapon, a gun, he robbed Anthony Rodrigues of a quantity of cellular phones valued $1,900,000.
He also denied the latter charge which stated that on the same day and at the said location, while in company of another and armed with a dangerous weapon, a gun, he robbed Thelbert Seales of one iPhone ‘X’ cellular phone valued $90,000. The court heard that Browne is known to the victims.
According to the facts of the charge, around 15:00hrs, while armed with a gun, Browne and his accomplice entered a cell phone store on Sheriff Street, which belongs to Rodrigues. It is reported that Browne’s accomplice held Rodrigues and Seales at gunpoint while Browne looted the store.
While making good their escape, Browne’s accomplice reportedly discharged a round in Rodrigues direction but hit Browne to his chest. He then fell to the ground while his accomplice kept on running.
Browne later got up and ran but due to his injury, he did not make it far and was captured. The police were alerted and Browne was arrested and the loot was recovered. He was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was admitted and treated for his injury under police guard.
After he was discharged from the hospital, Browne was placed in custody and told of the allegation, cautioned and subsequently charged after he admitted to committing the offence.
The Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan remanded Browne to prison, and he is expected to make his next court appearance on January 27, 2021. Meanwhile, the manhunt continues for Browne’s accomplice.

