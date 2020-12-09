‘Hot Skull’ found guilty of footballer’s murder

Kaieteur News – Alvin Jones called “Hot Skull” was yesterday found guilty for the murder of Albouystown footballer, Paul Daniels.

Jones, a fish cleaner of Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown, fatally shot Daniels during a robbery at Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, Georgetown on February 2, 2017.

His trial took place before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at the Georgetown High Court after he pleaded not guilty to the charge last week.

Yesterday, a mixed 12-member jury found Jones guilty of the charge which read that at Lot 252 Independence Boulevard, he murdered Daniels during the course of a robbery.

At his trial, Jones was represented by attorney-at-law Stanley Moore while the state was represented by prosecutors Shawnette Austin and Nafeeza Baig.

Following the announcement of the verdict yesterday, Moore asked the court for a probation report to be prepared for his client before he is sentenced.

Justice Sewnarine-Beharry granted the application and deferred sentencing until December 22, 2020.

Media reports had indicated that Daniels, 39, a painter and plumber of Schoonord, West Bank Demerara, was shot in the chest by one of two men who had robbed him of a chain and a small sum of money shortly after he had followed his companion to her Lot 253 Independence Boulevard, Albouystown residence.

Back then, the police had said that Daniels was shot when he attempted to pursue the two bandits.

It was reported that on the day in question, Daniels picked up his girlfriend from work on a CG motorcycle and dropped her off at her residence.

Based on the reports, the bandits entered the home and demanded cash and jewellery from Daniels. Before fleeing on a motorcycle, the bandits discharged several rounds hitting Daniels.