We Must Renegotiate!

Nov 30, 2020 Front Page Comment, News

Kaieteur News – All Guyana knows that goat bite we, but it can’t be so bad. Goat can’t bite Guyanese political leaders from both major parties so cripplingly that they do not understand the full meaning of the word “renegotiate”. As we reported on Sunday, this is what Exxon and Total are doing with natural gas in Mozambique and with that country’s political leaders.
Surely, leading PPP and APNU politicians cannot be so content with our oil contracts that there is complacency to the point of indifference and impotence in renegotiating some of the provisions which so outlandishly favour the oil companies.
We cannot afford to be comfortable with bowing before these companies, so that they can have their way with us, and ravage our people and their prospects.
PPP leaders must push for renegotiation. APNU leaders must support renegotiation. And both parties and their leaders must be determined to overcome every obstacle which the oil companies will erect.
Goat cannot bite we so bad that we no longer experience pain.

