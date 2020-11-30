Stocks running low!

Latest update November 30th, 2020 1:00 AM

Nov 30, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – One former government Minister open he liquor cabinet and realize how it running low pon stocks. He went to pick up the phone to call he businessman friend fuh replenish supplies when he remember that since he out of power, he friends them blank he out.
All of dem who used to kowtowing behind him suddenly disappear. When dem see he, dem putting dem head straighter than an arrow. He call out to them and dem play like dem nah hear.
Dem had one Minister he had one drinking problem. He out of power and de problem disappear. He find that nobody nah want drink with he and he liquor cabinet bare.
Is suh when you lose power. All who did know yuh before does suddenly become more scarce than Lysol during a pandemic. All dem wah used to buy yuh drinks nah even want see yuh around them.
Every Christmas all dem businessmen used to send plenty liquor to some of dem Ministas dat dem does have to share out to dem friends. Everybody sending something. But when yuh in Opposition, yuh plate bare and yuh glass empty.
Christmas time too de Ministers does get invite to plenty party. But when yuh in Opposition, yuh name does get scratch off de invitation list. But this year, dem Opposition nah gat to worry about party. All dem staff party cancel and free liquor nah gan be available.
Talk half and remember when things nice, everybody does know you but when things brown, yuh does mash dog dung.

 

Features/Columnists

