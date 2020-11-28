Latest update November 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Linden vendor body found with gaping wound to throat, wrist

Nov 28, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A 54-year-old vendor was yesterday found motionless with gaping wounds to the throat and wrist, behind a shack at Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden.
The deceased is identified as Dwane Williams called “Sweetie Man” of Wismar Housing Scheme.
According to the police report, the incident had occurred between the hours of 21:00 hrs. on Thursday and 05:45 hrs. on Friday.
The nephew of the deceased reportedly told police that Williams had visited him and his mother, where he spent some time then later, informed them that he was leaving to go home and cook. The nephew further reported that he received some information about 05:45 hrs. yesterday from persons in the area that his uncle was seen lying behind a shack.
The police were subsequently summoned to the scene and the body was examined, where it was reported that a gaping wound was seen to the throat and another to the right wrist. Investigators further revealed that the area was searched and a knife was found.
The body was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex and later to the G-Jetsco Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.
According to Region Ten Commander Hugh Winter, no arrest has been made so far. Investigation is still ongoing.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Thomas, Sampson, Sinclair slam tons; Latif, Persaud, Fernandes, Arjune grab 5 for

Thomas, Sampson, Sinclair slam tons; Latif, Persaud, Fernandes,...

Nov 28, 2020

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 4 By Zaheer Mohamed Regal Legend’s Eric Thomas, Ariel’s Quentin Sampson and Spartans All stars’ Kevin Sinclair struck centuries, while Richard Latif and Roy...
Read More
Premier hockey tournaments cancelled

Premier hockey tournaments cancelled

Nov 28, 2020

GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket

GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket

Nov 27, 2020

Naeem Khan named BCB/Zulfikar Mustapha Agriculture Scholarship awardee.

Naeem Khan named BCB/Zulfikar Mustapha...

Nov 27, 2020

GSCL Inc. Prime Minister’s T20 Cup bowls off today – Regal confident of title defence

GSCL Inc. Prime Minister’s T20 Cup bowls off...

Nov 27, 2020

Resaul, Murray capture ITF/GTA Safe championship

Resaul, Murray capture ITF/GTA Safe championship

Nov 26, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]