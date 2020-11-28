Linden vendor body found with gaping wound to throat, wrist

Kaieteur News – A 54-year-old vendor was yesterday found motionless with gaping wounds to the throat and wrist, behind a shack at Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden.

The deceased is identified as Dwane Williams called “Sweetie Man” of Wismar Housing Scheme.

According to the police report, the incident had occurred between the hours of 21:00 hrs. on Thursday and 05:45 hrs. on Friday.

The nephew of the deceased reportedly told police that Williams had visited him and his mother, where he spent some time then later, informed them that he was leaving to go home and cook. The nephew further reported that he received some information about 05:45 hrs. yesterday from persons in the area that his uncle was seen lying behind a shack.

The police were subsequently summoned to the scene and the body was examined, where it was reported that a gaping wound was seen to the throat and another to the right wrist. Investigators further revealed that the area was searched and a knife was found.

The body was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex and later to the G-Jetsco Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

According to Region Ten Commander Hugh Winter, no arrest has been made so far. Investigation is still ongoing.