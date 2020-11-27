Latest update November 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Tenant, 59, found dead in bed by landlord

Nov 27, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Upon his return from work, a landlord on Wednesday found his tenant, 59, dead in his apartment at Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
The dead man has been identified as Azad Khan.
According to police, the discovery was made around 17:00hrs.
The landlord told investigators that he last saw the man alive earlier that day at around 07:00Hrs.
He detailed to police that the man was unemployed and rented an apartment from him situated on the bottom flat of his home.
The landlord claimed that he greeted the man before leaving for work. He returned later that afternoon and called out for the man again but this time got no response.
He then peeped through a window and saw the man lying motionless on his bed.
Police were summoned to the scene and arrived shortly after.
No marks of violence were seen on his body but it appeared as if he vomited on his bed.
His body was removed and taken to Leonora Cottage Hospital where it was examined by a doctor before sent to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour.
Investigations are ongoing.

