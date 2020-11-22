Murdered accused prisoners use bed sheets to escape Lusignan Prison

Fourth breach for year…

Kaieteur News – Three inmates yesterday used a string of bed sheets to escape from the Lusignan Prisons, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Currently on the run are Phillip Jhagroo, 48; Mark Emmanuel,18; and Donald Baird, 40.

Jhagroo was remanded on May 14, 2019 for allegedly killing his friend Mark Narine, 22. It was reported that he reportedly “lashed” the man off his motorcycle and threw him into a trench.

Donald Baird, according to a press release sent out by the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) yesterday, was also on remand for murder while the third escapee Mark Emmanuel was remanded for robbery.

The men, the GPS stated, escaped between 01:28hrs and 01:48hrs.

One prison officer, during a routine check at 05:20hrs discovered an improvised rope made of bed sheet hanging from one of the prison fences and raised an alarm.

All the inmates were gathered at once and a head count was conducted which revealed that Jhagroo, Emmanuel and Baird were unaccounted for.

A probe was immediately launched and it was learnt that inmates had used the improvised rope to scale the fence.As police now hunt for these three escapees, Kaieteur News has noted that this has been the fourth time for this year that inmates have escaped from the holding bay at Lusignan.On April 20, four inmates had jumped one of the prison fences during a heavy rainfall at around 03:45hrs.

Authorities managed to recapture only three of those escapees while the fourth is still at large. His name is Kenraul Perez, 26, a murder accused who was also charged back in 2010 for carnal knowledge of a girl under 15.

In September, officers were forced yet again to stage another manhunt. This time for Leroy Graham, 23, an alleged armed robber who had broken out of a burnt section of the prison. He was found hiding in a ‘shack’ in Buxton, ECD.

Almost one month later, three more high profile prisoners escaped from the holding bay October 20.

They, too, had scaled one of the prison fences. Police were only successful in re-arresting two of those inmates.

Director of Prisons, Gladwyn Samuels, said that they were both sentenced to three-years-imprisonment for the offense but Mark Rafino, the third escapee, is still on run.

Rafino is one of five persons who were remanded for murdering a money changer and his daughter during the furtherance of a robbery at their Better Hope home in July 2019.

GPS said it is now pleading with family members and members of the public not to offer any support to the escapees.

“Should you see them,” stated GPS, “or have any information on their whereabouts, please contact the nearest police station.”