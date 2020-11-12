Murdered E’bo 16-year-old girl stabbed 20 times

– had endured relationship with 34-year-old alleged killer due to poverty

By Romario Blair

Kaieteur News – Sanesha Lall, the 16-year-old girl who was murdered allegedly by her ex-lover on the Essequibo Coast yesterday, was reportedly stabbed 20 times. The now dead teen who was killed yesterday in her Richmond Housing Scheme residence by a married 34-year-old man of Bounty Hall Essequibo Coast, identified as Kumar.

According to information reaching this publication, the incident occurred sometime around 09:00hrs. At the time of the incident, the teen was at home with her older and younger sister, along with her older sister’s friend and baby.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to Kaieteur News said that the suspect drove to the property in a blue minibus.

The suspect, who was already armed with a knife, then exited the vehicle, entered the yard and charged up the stairs to the small house.

Having seen the knife, the teen’s eldest sister attempted to retrieve the weapon, but the suspect reportedly threatened to stab her. As he made his way towards the teen, the sister tried once more to protect her younger sister, but the suspect turned the knife towards her. The man then charged into the room of the defenseless teen and stabbed her multiple times about her body.

The teen’s younger sister and family friend fled the house and screamed out for help, as the ordeal unfolded. After stabbing Sanesha some twenty times, the suspect existed the home, got back into the minibus and fled the scene. The teen, died within minutes of the brutal ordeal.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after and immediately went in pursuit of the suspect. About three and a half hours following the incident, police arrested the suspect at the Better Hope Backdam. Reports are that the suspected attempted suicide, and was found with the murder weapon in the bus, along with a bottle of suspected poison. He was escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital where he remains under police guard.

Kaieteur News understand that both of the teen’s parents are deceased, which exposed the siblings to poverty. Reports reaching Kaieteur News also indicate that the suspect is married with two children. When questioned about the teen’s relationship with the older man, one family member said, “He and Nesha brother-in-law was friends, so he use to go there, and so come he like Nesha but she never like he… She use to push he away. The other night, he call she and she cuss he up and tell he she ain’t want nothing to do with he and he get vex.”

Police however stated in their press release that Lall and the suspect shared a relationship, which ended some time ago. Also, sources close to the family told Kaieteur News that the two were involved since the teen was 14 years old. Based on the information given by both family members and neighbours, the teen was forced into the relationship, given the fact that the family was already poverty-stricken. Following the death of both parents, the teen continued to rely on the support, which she received from the man.

Based on information reaching Kaieteur News, when some family members noticed that the relationship between the teen and the suspect were heading ‘downhill’, she was moved from the Coast returning recently after spending some time away. Following her return, she had already resolved that she would sever the relationship. Family members told Kaieteur News that despite her resolve, the suspect would not take no for an answer. “He use to continue ringing she phone but she use to quarrel and cuss and tell he she ain’t want nothing to do with he,” said another family member.

Unable to handle the rejection, the man snapped yesterday and apparently premeditated to kill the young woman. Sources told Kaieteur News that he bought the knife, along with a bottle of poison, just before committing the crime.