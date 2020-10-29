 --> -->

Latest update October 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

School dropout confesses to participating in La Grange murder

Oct 29, 2020 News

Murder at La Grange …

By Shervin Belgrave

Murdered: Bibi Ramjit

Kaieteur News – The juvenile held for the murder of La Grange businesswoman, Bibi Ramjit, 86, has confessed to being part of the heinous crime.
Ramjit was strangled to death on Sunday at her two-storey home at La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD), which houses a grocery shop on the bottom flat.
According to a police report, the elderly woman’s body was found at around 17:00hrs by a farmer. The man reportedly returned to Ramjit’s shop to pay for some eddoes, which he had purchased from her at 15:00hrs.
Kaieteur News reported that investigators believe that her killer or killers might have entered her premises sometime after she had sold the eddoes to the farmer.
Though not quite sure, sources close to the investigation believe that she might have been murdered during the course of a robbery.
Cops later arrested a teen whom they identified as a 16-year-old school dropout. Senior police sources have since informed this newspaper that the teen has admitted to being involved in the woman’s death.
Yesterday, Kaieteur News had reported that detectives were following a lead based on video footage obtained. Investigators also spoke of a strange car seen close to the woman’s premises during the time, which they believe she might have been murdered.
As the investigation continues into her murder, Ramjit’s family members are preparing to say one last goodbye at her farewell service tomorrow.

